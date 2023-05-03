Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,233,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,875,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $158.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

