Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $706,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.13. 165,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,257. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $258.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.78.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

