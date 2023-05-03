Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.99 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.8% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,588,000 after acquiring an additional 254,283 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,603,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,781,000 after purchasing an additional 196,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

HON stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.68. The stock had a trading volume of 236,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,564. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.