Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $594,000 Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 204,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $27.54. 271,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

