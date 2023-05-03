Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.74) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 819,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,720. The firm has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $45.28.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

