Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$50.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Aritzia Trading Down 23.1 %

TSE:ATZ traded down C$9.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,256. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.32. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$31.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.56.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

