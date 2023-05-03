Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$50.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Aritzia Trading Down 23.1 %
TSE:ATZ traded down C$9.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,256. The firm has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.32. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$31.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.56.
About Aritzia
Further Reading
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.