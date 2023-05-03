Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.95

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €28.95 ($31.81) and last traded at €28.92 ($31.78), with a volume of 18112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €27.48 ($30.20).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STVN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €24.67 and its 200 day moving average is €20.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.18) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €271.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STVN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 166.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

