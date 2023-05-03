Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.33-$3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

STRL stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. 524,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $448.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

STRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $200,780.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,074.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $200,780.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,631,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

