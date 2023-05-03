Stem (NYSE:STEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.08

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 1652274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

STEM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Stem Trading Down 8.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $587.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.07.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. The firm had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,472 shares of company stock worth $300,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

