Steem Trading 3% Lower This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Steem has a market cap of $90.14 million and $2.30 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,492.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00307680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.08 or 0.00533741 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00066917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.71 or 0.00416613 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 433,070,132 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

