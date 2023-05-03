Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Achieves $89.18 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Steem has a total market capitalization of $89.18 million and $2.99 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,688.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00304471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.00538299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00068235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00411282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001102 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 433,129,746 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

