Steem Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.72 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, Steem has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $88.16 million and $2.72 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,292.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.00304312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.41 or 0.00538707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00066909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00411784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001087 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 433,109,990 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

