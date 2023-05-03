Status (SNT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.22 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $99.26 million and $2.22 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00026260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,285.77 or 0.99976042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,959,732 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

