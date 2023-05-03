Status Price Hits $0.0261 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $100.54 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00026425 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019770 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018272 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,507.05 or 0.99967202 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,849,467,629 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,849,467,628.5370975 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02592649 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $1,514,954.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

