State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Boosted by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,361 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises about 3.2% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.13% of State Street worth $322,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.45. 374,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

