State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 17,500 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of CVS Health worth $138,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after buying an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,291,000 after purchasing an additional 63,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.61.

CVS Health Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CVS opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.