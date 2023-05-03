State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 140,260 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,238,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,260 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $151,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE T opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

