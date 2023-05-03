State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,646,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,420 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $401,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,859 shares of company stock valued at $15,478,441. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $156.60 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $369.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.67 and its 200-day moving average is $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble



Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

