State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of American Tower worth $109,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $196.13 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $91.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.99 and a 200-day moving average of $209.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 208.00%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

