State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 689,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $101,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

AXP opened at $152.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.54 and a 200-day moving average of $158.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.