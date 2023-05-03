State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 14,060 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,443,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $123,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 676,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,016,000 after acquiring an additional 92,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

