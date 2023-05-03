Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after acquiring an additional 474,537 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,127,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,424,000 after acquiring an additional 115,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 231,043 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,221,000 after buying an additional 129,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after buying an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. 578,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,478. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.07%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.