Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $127.00 at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $123.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.44.

SBUX opened at $114.46 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

