Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.85.

Starbucks Stock Down 7.9 %

SBUX stock traded down $9.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.37. 5,091,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,949,289. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

