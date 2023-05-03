Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

SBUX stock traded down $9.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.86. 19,899,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,138,368. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average is $101.49. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 398.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.85.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

