Standex International (SXI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Standex International to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $126.30 on Wednesday. Standex International has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SXI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,149.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at $12,607,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Standex International by 187.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 371.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Standex International by 97.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Standex International by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after purchasing an additional 31,271 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standex International

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.