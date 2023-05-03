Square Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.91 Million (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, Square Token has traded down 53.6% against the US dollar. One Square Token token can currently be bought for $2.38 or 0.00008375 BTC on major exchanges. Square Token has a total market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $81,981.39 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 2.39705728 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $121,857.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

