Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.58-2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.72-6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.58-$2.68 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.15. 1,976,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,424. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

Several research firms recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.78.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $44,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,088.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,547 shares of company stock worth $5,174,940. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 77,540 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.