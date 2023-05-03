Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.54-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 795,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,864. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.38). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $183.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

