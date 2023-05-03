Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Spire also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.63.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Spire stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 78,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96. Spire has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $78.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spire by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Spire by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Spire by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.