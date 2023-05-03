SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Acquired by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,753 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies owned approximately 0.74% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Cowa LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 6,504,424 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,785,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,578,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 225,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,097.6% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 245,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 225,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ULST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 151,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,224. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $40.34.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

