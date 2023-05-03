SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 493,012 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 255,103 shares.The stock last traded at $56.65 and had previously closed at $56.97.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.