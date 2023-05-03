SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Stock Price Down 0.7%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.90. 696,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 751,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 116,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

