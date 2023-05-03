SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SP Plus Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 61,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,643. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. SP Plus has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $664.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SP. StockNews.com cut shares of SP Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of SP Plus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $357,618.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,183.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SP Plus by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 55.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SP Plus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 30,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

