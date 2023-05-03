Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Short Interest Up 6.2% in April

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,520,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 12,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,000,330,000 after purchasing an additional 638,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $399,914,000 after acquiring an additional 285,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 161.8% in the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $217,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,264 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.