Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Southern First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 7.9 %

Insider Transactions at Southern First Bancshares

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $194.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.80. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, Director Anna T. Locke acquired 675 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $27,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,181.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Lattimore acquired 2,119 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.96 per share, with a total value of $88,913.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $105,193.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $378,857 in the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,405 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 645,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,919 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 429,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 406,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

