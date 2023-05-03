Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Stock Price Down 5%

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) shares were down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 23,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,177% from the average daily volume of 1,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Southern Banc Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Southern Banc alerts:

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter. Southern Banc had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 21.72%.

Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Co, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary company provides various banking products and services. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, personal loans, auto loans, equity lines, construction loans and Internet banking and debit card services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.