Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.22%.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.