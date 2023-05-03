SOMESING Hits Market Capitalization of $52.89 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, SOMESING has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $52.89 million and $923,066.07 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,780,740,683 tokens. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

