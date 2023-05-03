SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of SOFI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,651,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,020,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.65.
Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies
In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
