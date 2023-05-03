SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,651,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,020,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.65.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,679,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,595,000 after purchasing an additional 826,805 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,643,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,735,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,567,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 589,623 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

