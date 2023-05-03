Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Update

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Snow Lake Resources during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snow Lake Resources by 52.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the second quarter worth $489,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snow Lake Resources Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of LITM stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. Snow Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.71.

Snow Lake Resources Company Profile

Snow Lake Resources ( NASDAQ:LITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres; and a 100% interest in Snow Lake Lithium property comprising 122 mineral claims covering an area of 22,386.30 hectares located in north central Manitoba.

