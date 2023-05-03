Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $1,770,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,720.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,482 shares of company stock worth $18,439,132 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Snap-on stock opened at $262.08 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $263.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

