Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $107.11 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $107.11 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,177,849,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,177,748,306 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.

Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in Vietnam

Smooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.

Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.”

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

