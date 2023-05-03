SLC Agrícola S.A. (SLCJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.51 on May 25th

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.512 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from SLC Agrícola’s previous dividend of $0.04.

SLC Agrícola Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLCJY opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. SLC Agrícola has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00.

SLC Agrícola’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, May 9th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, May 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About SLC Agrícola

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SLC Agrícola from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

