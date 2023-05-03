Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.50. The stock traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 120699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.05. The firm has a market cap of C$161.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is -57.14%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

