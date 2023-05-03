Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.14% from the stock’s current price.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.18.

Slate Office REIT stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.02. 158,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,373. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.05. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$2.01 and a twelve month high of C$5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.14.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

