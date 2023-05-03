Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLTTF. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS SLTTF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.