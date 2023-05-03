SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.02 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. SJW Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of SJW opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.57. SJW Group has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $83.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have commented on SJW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

