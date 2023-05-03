SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . 473,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 504,508 shares.The stock last traded at $8.88 and had previously closed at $8.69.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SiriusPoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.02.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 33,055 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

