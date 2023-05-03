Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Sirius XM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.